Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:09 PM MDT
(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.

The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.

