Defendant pleads guilty in Rudy Giuliani associates’ case

David Correia, center, leaves federal court, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York.
David Correia, center, leaves federal court, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from a Florida businessman who hired one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, to lend credibility to a company authorities say was operated fraudulently.

The plea by David Correia came Thursday to charges of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and wire fraud conspiracy.

It was made remotely before a Manhattan judge.

The charges were part of a case against two men who worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani says he knew nothing about contributions.

