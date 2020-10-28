Advertisement

Senate race heats up in Colorado

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The race between incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) and former Gov. John Hickenlooper is drawing a lot of attention. The critical race could ultimately affect the balance of power in Congress.

With just days left until the November 3 elections, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner is spending the final days making his pitch to as many people as he can.

“Meeting with smaller groups, going door to door, following guidance as we can, making phone calls, sending texts, contacting people over email and chasing ballots,” the incumbent Senator said.

Gardner said he is running on his record in Congress and his ability to work across the aisle on key legislation like the Great American Outdoors Act and the 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline bill signed into law last week.

Gardner said moving the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction shows he supports his constituents in Western Colorado.

“I want to make sure we have more jobs, now fewer jobs…I fought for energy jobs in Grand Junction and Craig, Colorado, Montrose, Governor Hickenlooper wants to see those jobs shut down, closed and those people fired,” he said.

John Hickenlooper is fighting back against Gardner’s claim, saying he created hundreds of thousands of jobs for Coloradans during his 2 terms as Colorado’s governor from 2011 to 2019. He says he wants to keep that momentum going if elected.

SOT Hickenlooper: “We made a determination as a state that we were going to be the most pro-business state in the country…we want to have an economy that’s got 4 or 5 or 6 industries and they’re all growing.”

Hickenlooper says if he’s elected Senator, he’ll focus on improving the coronavirus response, protecting Coloradans insured under the Affordable Care Act and supporting renewable energy options.

“Washington is broken. We’re not going to ever change it, things aren’t going to change if we don’t change the people and I’m asking voters all over Colorado I need your vote,” said Hickenlooper.

The Democratic National Committee’s Chris Meagher said they are doing everything they can to ensure a Hickenlooper victory.

“People are enthusiastic, people are fired up, we’re not taking anything for granted, we have a strong ground game there. People making phone calls every day,” Meagher said.

Polls are showing Hickenlooper has a slight lead over Gardner. Trump’s Senior Advisor Steve Cortes said a win for Gardner now depends on moderates showing up at the polls.

“The Democratic party is not welcoming to moderates anymore. This is not your parent’s or your grandparent’s Democratic party. There has been a significant lurch leftward in the 2020 Democratic party,” said Cortes.

The Hickenlooper campaign outraised the Gardner campaign. Hickenlooper has now raised more than $39 million dollars, Gardner raised more than $23 million dollars, according to the Federal Election Commission’s update on October 14.

Mail-in ballots in Colorado are due November 3 at 7 p.m.

