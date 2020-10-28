New live fire training facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After decades of trying to get a live fire training facility on the western slope, the day has finally come--it’s a four-story building meant to simulate active fires, it is equipped with common household furniture, a fire room, smoke, and movable walls.

Grand Junction Fire Department partnered with Colorado Mesa University and other agencies to make their plan a reality. The site will be managed by GJFD, but used by agencies across the western slope; it is one out of 35 in Colorado.

“Firefighting is a dangerous job, I think we all, we all recognize that, and so as long as we can get training to all our firefighters and make the training realistic and safe, that gives them the experience so that when they do go out into the community and they’re actually on situations and calls they can perform so much better and so much more safely,” says GJFD chief, Ken Watkins.

The plan to build a facility on the western slope has been in the works since the 1980′s; the building will be used to it’s full-potential starting in November.

