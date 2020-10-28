Advertisement

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

The tests typically provide results within 15 minutes
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kroger will soon have rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all its pharmacies across the country, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

The FDA-authorized tests are already available at Kroger pharmacies in Michigan and California but will be at all locations by the end of November. They will check to see if a person has previously had coronavirus.

The tests cost $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” said Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz.

The tests will be done by a licensed health professional and involve a fingerstick blood sample.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases threaten shutdowns

Updated: moments ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

Penalties at Play: Millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from fines they have paid for poor care

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Daniela Molina, Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Every year millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from a fund that is padded with fines collected from long-term care facilities that inspections show have put the health and safety of residents in jeopardy.

News

Caprock Academy records second COVID-19 case since beginning of school year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Caprick Academy announced Wednesday that a cohort of students will have to begin quarantining after they were notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

National

Penalties at Play

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Money collected from fines paid by nursing homes for serious violations is funding things like popcorn machines, bicycles, and gardens.

Latest News

National

Zeta zeroes in on Gulf with dangerous wind, rain

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Another hurricane zeroes in on the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Zeta expected to make landfall Wednesday evening and residents are bracing for high winds and flash flooding.

National Politics

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

News

Home fire displaces Grand Junction family

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A Grand Junction family is without a home after theirs caught fire in the 500 block of Centennial Street Wednesday morning.

National

Missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The child, Natalie R. Huntington, was found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled, New York State Police said.

National Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

National

GRAPHIC: Body cam, 911 tapes in Walter Wallace killing to be released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CLAUDIA LAUER
The death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife, came amid already heightened tensions in the battleground state just days before the election.