Gov. Polis announces one time stimulus for 435,000 Coloradans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis announced on Wednesday that an estimated 435,000 qualifying Coloradans will soon receive a one-time stimulus payment of $375.

The Governor says that the stimulus payments will go to most of those who have filed for unemployment in Colorado between March 24 and October 24 and to those whose lives and jobs have been hurt the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, those eligible to receive the payments are those that were eligible for previous payment programs during the pandemic.

“All Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — between March 15, 2020 and October 24, 2020, are eligible to receive the one-time payment,” says the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

“I’ve taken this action because many Coloradans can’t afford to wait while Washington D.C. continues to negotiate a relief package,” the Governor posted to social media. “This will provide additional direct cash support for hardworking Coloradans to further stimulate the economy.”

Residents do not have to apply; those eligible will receive an email or call from the Department of Labor and Employment. The Denver Post reports the payments will automatically show up in bank accounts on December 1.

