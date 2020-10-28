FMHS vs. CHS Football Tickets
General Admission Ticket Info
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:05 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 should have limited general admission tickets for sale on Wednesday, October 28th at 8 am for the October 29th Fruita Monument vs Central football game.
The link to purchase tickets is below:
https://district51.ticketspice.com/fruita-monument-vs-central
Individuals can use the code fmchs29 to purchase general admission tickets.
