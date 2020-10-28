Denver enacts stricter measures to try and combat COVID-19 surge

DENVER (AP) - Denver will enforce tighter restrictions for businesses and offices, reducing their maximum capacity from 50% to 25% amid rising coronavirus cases. The new orders also limit indoor events to 25 people and outdoor events to a 75-person capacity. The last call for bars will be changed from 11 to 10 p.m.

The state is experiencing a rise in new confirmed virus cases as a similar trend sweeps across the country.

Gov. Jared Polis warned that Colorado’s hospitalization numbers would exceed those from May - the state’s highest numbers - by early to mid-November if its current 7-8% positivity rate continues. He warned that could overrun the state’s healthcare system.

