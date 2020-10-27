Snowy roads

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The city of Grand Junction has been plowing roads to make them safe to drive on.

On Sunday, Mesa County got a couple inches of snow and the city has been working hard to keep the streets plowed.

They saw the forecasted rain last week and started preparing their trucks accordingly.

On Sunday, they dispatched their first snow plow crew around 4:30 pm and they used seven trucks to plow the roads.

They are planning on plowing the roads again on Tuesday morning to keep them from getting too icy. “We’ll probably bring a crew back in before tomorrow morning knowing that the temperatures are supposed to get down into the teens and any place where this stuff is melted back or hasn’t cleared off, it can freeze back, so we will probably continue one more route tomorrow,” said Darren Starr, manager of streets and solid waste for the city of Grand Junction.

The city is encouraging people to avoid traveling when it is snowing if that is possible.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.