Snow causes power outages

By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Sunday it snowed hard and that caused power outages for thousands of people.

Xcel Energy said that on Sunday night around 13,000 people were without power. On Monday evening the majority of people’s power was restored. At 6pm on Monday, there were only 1,000 people who were still without power.

The reason that a lot of people’s power went out was because a substantial amount of trees fell over near power lines. “When we have power lines that run underneath or near branches, and/or trees that are impacted by that heavy snow, those branches break or trees actually break at the base and fall across those power lines. Those are going to cause those outages,” said Brad McCloud, Community Relations Manager for Xcel Energy.

A lot of the trees still had leaves on them because this snow was early, which is one of the reasons why a lot of branches fell down when the wet snow weighed them down.

Xcel said they are expecting trees to still fall for the next 24 hours.

Crews are actively working to restore everyone’s power. They want to remind people, if they see a down power line, to stay away from it.

