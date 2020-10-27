Advertisement

Mesa County’s two-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5% for the first time

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The two-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 5% in Mesa County for the first time since the pandemic began after 56 new cases were reported by Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) on Monday.

The county’s percentage sits at 5.35%, which exceeds the threshold required to get the status ‘Protect Our Neighbors’ on the state’s dial system. Last week, Mesa County lost its Protect Our Neighbor status and is now under the Safer and Home: Level 1 variance.

However, hospitalizations remain low in the county, with only 10 residents currently being hospitalized. For the last 11 days, hospital admissions have either been declining or stable in the county.

Mesa County reports six deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the Colorado Department of Public Health reports 11. The state’s figure is higher because they report on both deaths among COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths due to COVID-19. Mesa County Public Health only reports on deaths due to COVID-19.

Overall, Mesa County has reported 1,389 cases and have tested 51,269 people.

To see all the data from MCPH, click here.

