Dealing with damaged trees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunday night’s snowstorm brought much damage all over the Grand Valley, including scattered trees. What do you do if you notice trees and branches out of place?

City officials say if you see a tree hanging or blocking a roadway, call your local forestry crews. If it’s less urgent and trees are in your yard, they suggest submitting a work order. And, instead of placing branches next to the trash, take it to the Mesa County Landfill.

“If it’s a branch that you can reach from the ground you can take care of the problem. But if it requires you climbing a ladder or climbing a tree. You’re better served by calling your professional arborist," says Colorado State Forest Service Vince Urbina.

