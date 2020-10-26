Winter storm causing widespread impacts
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -
The predicted winter storm hit the Western Slope today and with it came quite a few impacts.
An accident alert was put out by local authorities, encouraging all drivers to stay home due to a large number of car accidents and I-70 exit closures.
Xcel Energy reported approximately 9,500 power outages while Grand Valley Power reported around 1,500 customers impacted.
School District 51, Plateau Valley School, and Garfield Re-2 schools announced they would be closed on Monday due to predicted road conditions.
