Winter storm causing widespread impacts

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

The predicted winter storm hit the Western Slope today and with it came quite a few impacts.

An accident alert was put out by local authorities, encouraging all drivers to stay home due to a large number of car accidents and I-70 exit closures.

Xcel Energy reported approximately 9,500 power outages while Grand Valley Power reported around 1,500 customers impacted.

School District 51, Plateau Valley School, and Garfield Re-2 schools announced they would be closed on Monday due to predicted road conditions.

