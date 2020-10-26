Talks of another stay at home order begin in Denver
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday afternoon the City and County of Denver released a tweet that warned of the possibility of another stay at home order.
“Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad,” the tweet says. “Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order.”
Denver has reported 17,652 cases since the start of the pandemic, and have recorded 450 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.