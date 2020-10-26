Advertisement

Talks of another stay at home order begin in Denver

A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by a sign placed on the door of a business in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by a sign placed on the door of a business in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (WCAX)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday afternoon the City and County of Denver released a tweet that warned of the possibility of another stay at home order.

“Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad,” the tweet says. “Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order.”

Denver has reported 17,652 cases since the start of the pandemic, and have recorded 450 deaths.

