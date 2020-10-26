Advertisement

Snow helps to tame East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire as seen from Fraser on Oct. 21, 2020.
The East Troublesome Fire as seen from Fraser on Oct. 21, 2020.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - Wildfire damage assessment begins Monday for the towns and cities affected by Colorado’s second-largest fire in state history which caused evacuations and closed Rocky Mountain National Park.

Noel Livingston, incident commander of the East Troublesome Fire says weekend snow and cold weather has tamed the fire’s growth and will help crews on the ground, but it will not put the fire out.

Livingston said their focus is on the eastern part where evacuations are in place and assessment teams are headed to see if it’s safe enough to return.

The East Troublesome Fire destroyed around 301 square miles and was 15% contained on Monday.

