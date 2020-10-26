Advertisement

Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ in Washington state

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state over the weekend, including 13 that were captured live in a net, the state Department of Agriculture said Monday.

The other 85 Asian giant hornets were vacuumed into a special container when the first nest discovered on U.S. soil was eradicated on Saturday, the agency said.

"The eradication went very smoothly,'' managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a press release. "This is only the start of our work to hopefully prevent the Asian giant hornet from gaining a foothold in the Pacific Northwest.

"We suspect there may be more nests in Whatcom County,'' Spichiger said.

Saturday’s operation began at about 5:30 a.m. with the team donning protective suits and setting up scaffolding around the tree so they could reach the opening of the nest, which was about 10 feet high. The team stuffed dense foam padding into a crevice above and below the nest entrance and wrapped the tree with cellophane, leaving just a single opening. This is where the team inserted a vacuum hose to remove the hornets from the nest.

Team members used a wooden board to whack the tree to encourage hornets to leave the nest, the agency said.

When the hornets stopped coming out of the nest, the team pumped carbon dioxide into the tree to kill or anesthetize any remaining hornets. They then sealed the tree with spray foam, wrapped it again with cellophane, and finally placed traps nearby to catch any potential survivors or hornets who may have been away during the operation and returned to the tree. The work was completed by 9 a.m.

“We congratulate the Washington State Department of Agriculture for eradicating this nest,” said Osama El-Lissy, Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant Protection and Quarantine program. "Thanks to their expertise and innovation, this nest is no longer a threat to honey bees in the area. ''

Entomologists will now try to determine whether the nest had begun to produce new queens.

WSDA will continue setting traps through at least November in hopes of catching any more Asian giant hornets still in Whatcom County.

WSDA has been actively searching for Asian giant hornet nests since the first hornets were caught earlier this year. The first confirmed detection of an Asian giant hornet in Washington was made in December 2019 and the first hornet was trapped in July of this year. Several more were subsequently caught, all in Whatcom County, which is in the northwestern corner of the state along the Canadian border.

Asian giant hornets, an invasive pest not native to the U.S., are the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects. A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

Asian giant hornets can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom. Despite their nickname and the hype that has stirred fears in an already bleak year, the world’s largest hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries, and experts say it is probably far less. Meanwhile, hornets, wasps and bees typically found in the United States kill an average of 62 people a year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

The real threat from Asian giant hornets — which are 2 inches (5 centimeters) long — is their devastating attacks on honeybees, which are already under siege from problems like mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.

The invasive insect is normally found in China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries. Washington state and the Canadian province of British Columbia are the only places the hornets have been found on the continent.

The nest was found after the state Agriculture Department trapped some hornets and used dental floss to attach radio trackers last week to some of them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: moments ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

National

US stocks tumble toward worst day in a month amid virus woes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Latest News

News

Many Mesa County residents still without power following snowstorm

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Bernie Lange and (Calvin Corey)
Fall snowstorm blankets western Colorado

National Politics

LIVE: US to get 9th justice with Dems powerless to block Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National Politics

Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said.

National Politics

NYPD officer suspended after blaring 'Trump 2020' on official speaker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The NYPD announced an officer who is under investigation for using a department speaker for political purposes has been suspended without pay.

National

Stimulus standoff in Washington imperils jobless and small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s possible, if unlikely that a small economic-relief package will be approved in a post-election “lame duck” session of Congress. More likely, a broad rescue measure could be enacted early next year.

National

Pelosi on pandemic and stimulus plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the country must follow the science on the pandemic and have a strategic plan on a stimulus plan.