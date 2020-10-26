Advertisement

Salvation Army looking for bell ringer volunteers

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All of this winter weather may be putting people into a festive spirit even though its not even Halloween yet.

It’s not to early to think about how you can help others this holiday season. The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers for their Red Kettle campaign but they are in need of bell ringers to man the familiar red kettles outside of stores in Mesa County. The campaign kicks off November 7. If you’re interested in helping and making the holiday’s brighter for others, you can volunteer by going to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org.

