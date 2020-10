GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to road conditions, power outages, and drifting snow, the Montrose County School District has decided to close all school buildings on Monday.

Schools will be closed in Montrose County School District on Monday, October 26th, 2020, due to road conditions, power... Posted by Montrose County School District RE-1J on Monday, October 26, 2020

Delta County Schools have instead opted for a two-hour delayed start to the Monday school day.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.