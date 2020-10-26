Many Mesa County residents still without power following snowstorm

Several travel advisories in Mesa County (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many Mesa County residents are still without power Monday morning after a winter blast hit the valley on Sunday.

As many as 10,000 customers between Xcel and Grand Valley Power lost power Sunday, starting at around 4 p.m. Monday morning, around 2,500 customers are still without power.

Most of the Redlands were affected by the outages, as well as many customers in the downtown areas of Grand Junction.

Heavy wet snow has been snapping tree branches and causing travel problems across the county. Sunday evening, the Grand Junction Police Department issued an accident alert until further notice.

Sunday evening authorities closed Interstate 70 between De Beque and Rulison due to a crash and all exits onto I-70 in Mesa County were closed. Highway 50 between Delta and Grand Junction was also closed late Sunday night due to no visibility. All roads are now back open. For the latest road conditions, head to the CDOT website.

