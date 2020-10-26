Advertisement

Honor Ride for Mark Rademacher

Honor Ride for Mark Rademacher
Honor Ride for Mark Rademacher(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:05 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Sunday, dozens gathered on motorcycles to do an honor ride to remember Mark Rademacher who died in Grenada in 1983.

The event started at noon and they road down to the Vietnam Memorial in Fruita.

Once they arrived at the memorial, they presented a flag signed by everyone involved in the honor ride to Rademacher’s family.

The group said that Rademacher lost his life in 1983, but it is never too late to honor someone who lost their life fighting for other people’s freedom.

The forecast today had rain and snow, but that was not going to stop the group. One of the participants, Les Williams said, “We will ride in rain, we’ve ridden in snow with Run For the Wall, we’ve run in tornado that we’ve had to skirt. Thats not going to stop a mission.”

They encouraged everyone who participated to have an American flag on the back of their motorcycles.

