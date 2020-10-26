District 51 and Plateau Valley schools closed for snow day Monday

Snow day for all D51 schools (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All District 51 schools will be closed on Monday, October 26, 2020, due to heavy snowfall, temperatures below freezing and the ability of local municipalities to respond before commutes begin tomorrow. With the amount of snow and ice currently on roads, District 51 leaders felt this was the best decision for the safety of our community.

The closure applies to physical school locations as well as D51 Online. Administrative offices will be closed as well, with limited essential employees reporting to work.

