Body found in Black Canyon believed to be that of missing college student

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County reported on Monday that the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office found a body of a young male, along with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe in a remote part of the Black Canyon just east of Montrose on Friday.

It is presumed that the body is that of Walker Kent Jackson, an 18-year-old student from Western Colorado University in Gunnison who had been missing since Oct. 19.

The official identity of the young male, along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Montrose County Coroner when the analysis is completed.

Jackson was first reported missing on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.