Vehicle pursuit ends in an arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Early Saturday morning around 2 AM, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle, after attempting to pull it over the driver tried to flee.

According to our crew, the incident happened near 30 Road and I-70 B.

The driver was identified as Mesa County resident, 22-year-old Tucker Wessen.

He was taken into custody on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment among other charges.

