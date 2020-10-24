Advertisement

National RX Take Back Day

Drug Drop Off
Drug Drop Off(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday, the Grand Junction Police Department was outside of City Market collecting any unneeded drugs from people, no questions asked.

S.A.F.E, also known as Sober AF Entertainment was also in attendance.

They wanted to get as many drugs off the street as possible. The only thing they could not take was needles. “The only thing they ask, is if there are any needles, because they don’t want to get poked here, but they take everything that you want to get rid of,” said Lacey Hays, S.A.F.E. Volunteer.

The volunteers said that this event is very important because a lot of times when someone gets addicted to drugs they will steal them from family or friends who have them in their medicine cabinet. Keeping the medicine cabinet cleaned out could be the difference between life and death for some.

They were encouraging everyone to be a part of this event.

It is essential to get rid of drugs safely and this is an easy way to do that. “It’s not safe to flush them down the toilet, to throw them away, its best to have them destroyed...when you flush them down the toilet it’s going to hurt the pipes. We’ve seen fish that are getting addicted to prescription drugs,” said Sarah Greem, AmeriCorps Vista.

They have done this event for a few years now and said they plan on continuing to do it because they truly feel that it is beneficial for our community.

