Rally the Vote Cruise(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday, a large group gathered at the Big Lots parking lot in Grand Junction for the Get Out and Vote Cruise.

The event started at 10 am. There was music and people decorating their cars with Trump signs and American Flags.

Once everyone was gathered, they took off and started driving around the city.

The goal of this event was to remind people to get out and vote, and to show their support for President Trump.

One of the attendees, Tom Keenan was talking about Trump and said, “he isn’t a politician, he is a business man, and that’s what I feel that this country needed, some business operation instead of committee.”

There was also a section where people could sign a petition to recall Governor Polis.

We reached out to the Mesa County Democrats who said that they might not have as many rally events, but they are busy making lots of phone calls.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

