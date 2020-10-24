CMU loses first game of the season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier this week, Coach Tremaine Jackson said South Dakota Mines have an aggressive defensive line, and he was right. The Hardrockers held the Mavs to single digits on Saturday.

The Mavs offense couldn’t accumulate any receiving yards in the whole first quarter. Quarterback, Gavin Herberg, had a rough start with an interception caught by Dominick Jackson at the 32-yard line. Jackson snags a pick-6 and the Hardrockers lead, 7-0. In the second, BJ Brown missed the catch by Herber but went down on his right leg in tremendous pain. He didn’t return to the field. There’s no word on his progress but hopefully, it’s nothing serious. Jesse Rodriguez put up a TD in the fourth for the Mavs but they couldn’t get it done. Herberg went 16-40, four sacks, and two interceptions.

The Mavs take their first loss. Their last home game will be in two weeks, November 7th against Western.

