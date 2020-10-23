Uptick in COVID-19 cases in School District 51

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

School District 51 is feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the valley after experiencing an uptick in cases.

Out of a total 34 cases for the entire school year, 9 were reported last week.

With the help of Mesa County Public Health’s contact-tracing, they say the virus is likely coming from outside of the schools.

If a student does have to quarantine, they are sent home with a device—something that’s also part of their student to device ratio plan as part of the 2017 bond measure.

The district is also, “looking at things like flu season happening, and [they’re] also kind of concerned about Thanksgiving break and winter break coming up. [They] know that students and staff and families are going to be out celebrating the holidays, and definitely don’t want to discourage that, but really urge people to just be safe, [and] be healthy during that time so [schools can stay open],” says Catherine Foster, District 51 Communications Specialist.

If a student or staff member does test positive, the entire school in which they are associated with is notified.

