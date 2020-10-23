Advertisement

New amended health order limits personal gatherings to ten or fewer people in Colorado

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended its Safer at Home public health order on Friday to limit personal gatherings to no more than 10 people from no more than two separate households in all counties in the Safer at Home levels. Previously, this number had been 25.

This amended order does not apply to the county’s with the Protect Our Neighbor status. Currently, there are only four counties with that status: Gunnison, Gilpin, Rio Blanco, and Moffat. Friday morning, Mesa County transitioned from Protect Our Neighbor’s to the Safer at Home Level 1: Cautious.

“We are asking all Coloradans to act with an abundance of caution to reverse these worrying trends. Right now, the virus is spreading when people from multiple households attend gatherings. We need to keep gatherings smaller and with people from fewer households — we are asking everyone to ‘shrink their bubble’ to reduce the spread,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

The amended order does not apply to athletics, restaurants, retail, manufacturing, health care settings, offices, critical businesses, schools, or places of worship.

