Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

(CNN) - Southwest Airlines took a major financial hit in 2020, and now the company is making a big change to mitigate further losses.

Southwest will start selling every seat on flights starting Dec. 1.

During the coronavirus pandemic, middle seats were blocked out to help passengers spread out. In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.

A Department of Defense study found wearing masks protected passengers from airborne transmission because of the air flow systems used on planes.

The move comes just in time for the holiday travel season, which will no doubt be lighter than normal.

Delta is now the only major U.S. carrier limiting the number of passengers on flights. United and American dropped that policy months ago.

