National Teen Driver Safety Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -This week is Teen Driver’s Safety Week and the Mesa County Police Department is trying to bring awareness to it.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 15-18 year olds.

The Grand Junction Police Department said they see a lot of speeding, impaired or distracted driving, and too many passengers in the car.

They are encouraging parents to sit down with their teens and remind them how important it is to be safe while on the road.

“This week we really want to encourage parents to feel empowered to have those conversations with their teens to make sure those teenagers know driving is a privilege and not a right,” said Callie Berkson, Police Information Coordinator.

The Mesa County Police Department also wanted to remind parents that this week is specifically designed to bring awareness to teen driver safety, but you should be talking to your kids about it every week.

