Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms during Covid-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

October is breast cancer awareness month. It’s marked annually to create a discussion about the signs, the treatments and the impact it can have on countless patients.

But like many things, the pandemic has had an effect on breast cancer screenings and how many women are getting them.

According to the Epic Health Research Network, Breast and Cervical Cancer screenings dropped 94% in the month of March around the country. In June breast cancer screenings were still down 29% from their normal numbers.

But the staff at St. Mary’s Cancer Center wants to stress that coming in for these screenings, could be lifesaving.

“We’re just very mindful of doing the best job and getting those patients in,” says Mammography Staff technologist, June Rush.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Most women who are diagnosed with breast cancer do not require chemotherapy and aggressive therapy… If you do have an early breast cancer that is usually treated with a triple approach, of three-pronged approach, of surgery, radiation and medical therapy,” says Medical Oncologist, Dr. Alicia Swink.

But when the pandemic took off in March, it put many other things on hold.

“When St. Mary’s mammography was closed for about six weeks for Covid-19 there were over 1,000 women who missed their mammograms,” says Nurse Practitioner, Page Kanopsic.

But here’s the key: the earlier its caught, the easier to treat and cure.

“Because if you wait several years, then instead of finding a very small breast cancer, it’s much larger and much more difficult to treat,” says Rush.

"Unfortunately some cancers at the diagnoses have metastasis or gone to other parts of the body.

In 2020 the technology is more advanced than ever. The cancer team at St. Mary’s is using SAVI SCOUT as a method to locate cancers- marking them for surgeons to be able to remove from the patient.

“Now we can put a radiofrequency clip that’s very safe, it’s not radioactive, and that clip can be placed where the cancer is. This is technology that’s not available anywhere else on the Western Slope other than here,” says General Breast Surgeon, Dr. Joyce Sekharan.

The recommended age to start getting that check-up: age 40. A family history of breast cancer could call for a check-up even sooner.

It’s why oncology teams nationwide are stressing: keeping a regular check, can save you in the future.

“Because they are loved by their family members and if I can be there to help them and do an excellent job on their mammogram, that can literally save their life,” says Rush.

The team at the St. Mary’s Breast Cancer Center says their protocol is very safe. When you enter the lobby, staff will take your temperature, ask you about any Covid-19 symptoms, and masks are a must.

To learn more about breast cancer, detection, treatment, or making that first appointment, head to stmarysgj.org

