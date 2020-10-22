18-year-old missing out of Gunnison

GUNNISON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Gunnison Police Department to find a missing person out of Gunnison.

18-year-old Walter Jackson was last seen on Oct. 19 in Gunnison and is driving a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina plates. Authorities believe Jackson is in Montrose County.

Jackson is 6′2″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. A full picture is shown below.

If you have any information on his disappearance, please contact the Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9110.

(MCSO)

