Polis extends eviction ban executive order, certain criteria must be met

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - An eviction ban that was made into law by an executive order from Governor Polis earlier in the pandemic has been amended and extended and is now set to expire 30 days from Oct. 21.

The governor says that the order was extended because many Coloradans are still facing substantial loss of income as a result of business closures and layoffs, which is “hindering their ability to keep up with their residential and nonresidential rent payments through no fault of their own,” says Polis in the new order.

The new order provides new conditions that have to be met for Coloradans to be covered by the executive order. They are:

1. Is using best efforts to obtain government assistance for rent or housing

2. Either (1) expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return); (2) was not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service; or (3) received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the federal CARES Act.

3. Is unable to pay the full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, a lay-off, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses

4. Is using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other nondiscretionary expenses

5. Would likely be rendered homeless or forced to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting because the individual has no other available housing options if evicted

In the order, the Governor directed the Executive of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to create a declaration form that uses the requirements listed above for tenants to fill out that shows they meet the criteria.

To view the full executive order, click here.

