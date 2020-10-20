Pumpkin patch comes to Appleton Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This time of year people head out to the pumpkin patch to pick out the gourd of choice for Halloween.

But for students at Appleton Elementary, the pumpkin patch has come to them. Studt’s Pumpkin patch delivered about 500 pumpkins to the school so the kids could have their very own pumpkin patch. Classes will be let out in small groups so kids can pick their pumpkin.

“Every year we have several classes that go out to Studt’s Farms and that’s always been a great relationship with our school being in this Appleton area. We wanted to continue that tradition,” said School Principal Corey Hafey. “We just had to bring the farm to us this year.”

Covid restrictions are the reason Appleton’s field trips were canceled this year. The Appleton Elementary PTA helped organize the pumpkin delivery.

