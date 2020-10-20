Bikes and helmets stolen from Riverside Educational Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A trailer containing about 20 bikes and helmets was stolen from the warehouse at Riverside Educational Center (REC) at 1101 Winters Avenue.

The theft occurred over two weeks ago. The bikes are used for after school programs and field trips. Without that equipment the students won’t be able to participate in some of their programs. REC is asking for anyone who can donate bikes and helmets to do so so they can get their programs back on track.

They’re looking for small and medium sized mountain bikes or beginner bikes. They’re also asking for monetary donations. “What we use these bikes for is to draw kids into our programs and we all know in the Grand Valley, bikes are happiness and freedom and control and those are things all our kids appreciate and need.” Said REC program director Jack Curry.

Many of the bikes stolen were also donated and in good condition. So far there are no reports of any suspects in the case.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.