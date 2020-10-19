Advertisement

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.
Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.(Source: NPS/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found.

Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

They didn’t say where she was found or anything about her condition or what had happened.

Courtier has now been reunited with her family.

Authorities say crews began the search after Courtier did not show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Missing Mississippi boys found safe

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Mississippi.

National

Trump jokes he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia Friday, Donald Trump said he might - albeit to laughter from the audience.

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

National

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

Latest News

National

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Each of the Van Halen guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

News

Police officer, 31-year-old woman killed in three vehicle accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A Commerce City Police Officer along with a 31-year-old woman were killed Friday night after a three-vehicle crash in Commerce City.