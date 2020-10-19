Advertisement

Evaucations underway after new fire starts near Silverton

(Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Operations to rescue trapped hikers above the Ice Lake Trailhead are underway after a new fire started west of Silverton Monday afternoon.

Officials say the ‘Ice Fire’ started near the South Mineral Campground, and the area has been evacuated.

The current acreage of the fire is unknown. The U.S. Forest Service has ordered multiple aircraft to respond to the fire.

Today Monday October 19th a Wild Fire started early this afternoon in the Ice Lakes Trailhead area in South Mineral which is US Forest Service Land. Hikers up in that area are being spotted by helicopter at this time and evacuations of those hikers has begun by helicopter. US Forest service is currently sending a hot shot team to area and other fire mitigation resources. San Juan County Sheriffs department is currently evacutating South Mineral and trying to locate anyone in the area. Currently on scence is the San Juan County Sheriff department, US Forest Service, San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department and Silverton San Juan County ambulance is on standby. STAY AWAY FROM SOUTH MINERAL AREA AT THIS TIME!

Posted by Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado on Monday, October 19, 2020

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colorado wildfires continue to devastate communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Dozens of structures and homes were destroyed over the weekend and thousands of acres burned as wildfires continued to grow on the Front Range of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Police officer, 31-year-old woman killed in three vehicle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A Commerce City Police Officer along with a 31-year-old woman were killed Friday night after a three-vehicle crash in Commerce City.

Latest News

News

Cold weather impacting pets

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Roice-Hurst Humane Society said that keeping a warm and dry environment available for your pets is essential.

News

Local artists host outdoor art show

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The reason they decided to do the art show was because of COVID-19. Loge said that the pandemic has shut down many art galleries.

News

Mesa County Public Health doing drive thru flu shot clinics

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:40 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
If you missed your flu shot, they are doing it again next Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

News

Protest for Gage Lorentz

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
In March, Gage Lorentz was shot and killed by a national park ranger in Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

News

Slow Down, Move Over Colorado ‘Saturday Night Cruise’

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Slow Down, Move Over Colorado hosted a ‘Saturday Night Cruise’ as an initiative to encourage drivers to do exactly that, and keep first responders safe.

News

District 51 Uses Meal App

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The school district used to send home paper food schedules, but now the schedules are all available digitally in a new app.