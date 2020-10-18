Advertisement

Slow Down, Move Over Colorado ‘Saturday Night Cruise’

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Slow Down, Move Over Colorado hosted a ‘Saturday Night Cruise’ as an initiative to encourage drivers to do exactly that, and keep first responders safe.

Grand Junction Fire Department, Grand Valley fire agencies, Child Protective Services and approximately 30 motorcycles and tow trucks were all in attendance.

The parade took place from Patterson Road to North Avenue and within the Grand Junction city limits.

The event was not affiliated with any political party due to its charitable status.

