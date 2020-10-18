Protest for Gage Lorentz

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In March, Gage Lorentz was shot and killed by a national park ranger in Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

On Saturday morning, his family and friends gathered to protest and bring awareness to his death.

“We are raising awareness, bringing the community together, urging and demanding change in law enforcement,” said his mother, Kim Beck.

His sister, Skylar Kerrigan, also wants to see change. She said, “I would like the ranger to be prosecuted because my brother did nothing wrong.” She also said, “The thing we are doing here is bringing awareness so people know and can vote for getting rid of qualified immunity.”

They also wanted to take the time to remember what kind of a person Gage was. His mother said, “he was the most kind hearted generous helping spirit there was. he would help anybody in need and he would put you first and that’s what mattered.”

His sister also said that he was her best friend.

They are currently waiting to hear back from the court and are demanding justice for the death of Gage.

