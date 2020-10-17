Advertisement

District 51 Uses Meal App

MealViewer App
MealViewer App(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -District 51 got a new app this year called Meal Viewer.

The school district used to send home paper food schedules, but now the schedules are all available digitally in a new app.

The app allows you to see what is on the menu, including nutritional information, and even real pictures of the food.

One other important feature of this app is an allergy section. This allows parents and students to see what ingredients are in the foods so that students can avoid foods that they might be allergic to. “Let’s say it is a gluten allergy. Automatically it goes through and tells me what items I need to avoid where gluten is on that menu,” said Dan Sharp, Director of Nutrition Services.

The app launched this year. The school district is excited about it and are hoping that families will use it.

