Missing Ballots Found in Mesa County

Mesa County Ballot Drop Box
Mesa County Ballot Drop Box(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Jack Thomas was on a hike when he said he found a stack of ballots laying in the bushes.

The Grand Junction resident said, “there was ballots from multiple addresses on roads that were anywhere from a half, to a mile, away from where they were found.”

He said he took the ballots to the people that they were addressed to.

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said that they are not very concerned because they did an investigation and believe it was an isolated incident.

Tina Peters, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder said, “this is an isolated incident. It has been going on for a little bit of time, a short period of time, where vandals are going into mailboxes.”

It looks like this was a crime where someone stole mail. It is unfortunate timing that when someone happened to steal mail, that ballots had just been mailed.

Peters said that all of the ballots have been accounted for, but if you have not received your ballot in the mail, you should contact the Clerk’s office.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

