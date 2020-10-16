Advertisement

Mesa County Fairgrounds hosts carnival

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Strict safety guidelines in place at fall carnival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you want to get the family out for something new and fun, there’s a carnival at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

Officials at the fairgrounds say they wanted to do something different and fun this fall so they sought compliance from the health department to put on the carnival.

The Mesa County Fall Carnival will have rides and games for kids, but like everything else, people are expected to adhere to county COVID-19 guidelines. In fact people will have to fill out a form in the event there is an outbreak. The form will ensure contact tracing.

“All of the ride operators and staff will be required to wear masks during the event.” Said Fairground manager Kyle Carstens. “There is hand sanitizing at every ride. There will also be hand washing stations.”

The Mesa County Fall Carnival will be open weekdays at 4:00 p.m. and weekends at 2:00 p.m. from Thursday October, 15 through October 25th. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

