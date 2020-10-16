Denver now requiring face coverings in outdoor spaces, to limit gathering sizes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press conference on Friday, local health officials and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that Denver will now require face coverings in outside spaces, and will also restrict gatherings to five people or less if those with you do not live in the same household.

People will not have to wear face-coverings in the outdoors if they are by themselves or if they are with members of their household.

These two orders will be in effect until at least Nov. 16.

These restrictions do not apply to organized athletics because these organizations already have their own restrictions in place.

Colorado has seen a surge in cases as of late, and Mayor Hancock says these orders were put in place to help curb the number of infections.

