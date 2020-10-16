Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mesa County, hospitalizations remain low

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County is continuing as the county’s health department reported 30 new cases Thursday.

While cases are on the rise, hospitalizations remain low with just five people currently hospitalized.

Additional outbreak sites were reported in the county this week, bringing the total of outbreak sites to seven. The outbreak sites differ in the number of people that have tested positive, with a range of just five all the way to 23.

You can view all the outbreak data on the state’s website here.

Although Mesa County’s caseload has been increasing, the two-week percent positive rate remains in good shape at 2.6%. Colorado as a whole is currently at 5.09%, which prompted Governor Polis to urge Coloradans to try and work harder to practice social distancing requirements.

The governor will be holding a press conference at 1:00 p.m. Friday to address the pandemic.
The governor will be holding a press conference at 1:00 p.m. Friday to address the pandemic. (KKCO/ KJCT)

Additionally, the county’s health department reported a sixth death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday; they report it was a man who was in his 60′s.

Overall, the county has reported 922 cases since the start of the outbreak, which accounts for roughly 0.59% of the population. This does not include antibody tests that have been performed. Cases in Colorado reached 81,918 as of Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missing ballots found in Mesa County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said that they are not very concerned because they did an investigation and believe it was an isolated incident.

News

Mesa County Fairgrounds hosts carnival despite spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Mesa County Fairgrounds says COVID-19 precautions in place for carnival

News

Mesa County Fairgrounds hosts carnival despite spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Mesa County Fairgrounds says COVID-19 precautions in place for carnival

News

Sheriff’s Office Continuing to Work on Project to Create a Safer Neighborhood

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office started a project last year to clean out the area between 32 1/2 Road and 33 1/2 Road in order to create a safer neighborhood.

Latest News

News

Television station security guard charged with second-degree murder

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beth McCann announced Thursday that the charge will be filed against 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff on Monday.

News

Prop 113 or National Popular Vote explained

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A yes vote would put Colorado into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which in the future can give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. A no vote would allow Colorado to continue giving its nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the state.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Climber rescued after fall in Little Dominguez Canyon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
An adult male was rescued from Little Dominguez Canyon after falling 30-40 feet while rappelling down a 200-foot cliff.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Delta

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
Delta Police Department makes arrest after issuing a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wednesday.