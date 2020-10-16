‘Everybody safe’ after incident in Montrose
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department says that everybody is safe after an unknown incident occurred in the 900 block of North Selig Ave. on Friday morning.
Around noon, police alerted the public that everybody is safe and that residents in the area could resume normal activities.
Earlier, police told nearby residents to stay inside and for residents to refrain from going home.
