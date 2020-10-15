Vicious winds fuel Cameron Peak Fire to become largest in Colorado history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fierce winds that gusted up to 76 mph caused a dramatic increase in growth to the Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday, and the fire’s acreage has officially surpassed that of the Pine Gulch Fire, making it the largest fire in Colorado’s history.

The more than two-month-old fire that is burning west of Fort Collins churned through an impressive 30,000 acres since Wednesday morning, and the fire now stands at 164,140 acres. The Pine Gulch Fire, which previously held the record in the state, burned 139,007 acres before being fully contained in late September. Fire officials say the Cameron Peak Fire is currently 56% contained. More than 1,000 total personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

Several structures have been lost in the fire, and more are being threatened. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced further evacuation orders on Wednesday in several new areas. A full list of evacuation areas can be found here.

Top 10 list of largest fires in state history are:

Cameron Peak Fire, 2020, Red Feather Lakes area (161,140 acres) Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres) Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres) Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres) High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres) Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres) West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres) 416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres) Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres) Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

