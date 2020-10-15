Advertisement

Television station security guard charged with second-degree murder

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Denver’s district attorney says a television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies will be charged with second-degree murder. Beth McCann announced Thursday that the charge will be filed against 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff on Monday, which is the deadline for prosecutors to bring charges in the case. Dolloff is accused of killing 49-year-old Lee Keltner on Saturday. Police say Dolloff and another man got into an altercation with Keltner as he was arguing with another man. People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prop 113 or National Popular Vote explained

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A yes vote would put Colorado into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which in the future can give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. A no vote would allow Colorado to continue giving its nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the state.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Climber rescued after fall in Little Dominguez Canyon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
An adult male was rescued from Little Dominguez Canyon after falling 30-40 feet while repelling down a 200-foot cliff.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
Delta Police Department makes arrest after issuing a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wednesday.

News

KJCT- Tunnel Accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

News

KJCT - Person Found in Desert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

News

Pink hair extensions to benefit Community Hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and stylists at Color Crew Hair Salon are doing their part to bring awareness.

News

Drug operation leads to three arrests in Montrose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A multi-agency law enforcement operation that targeted members of a drug-trafficking organization in Montrose has led to the indictment of three individuals.

News

Vicious winds fuel Cameron Peak Fire to become largest in Colorado history

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Cameron Peak Fire has officially surpassed the Pine Gulch Fire as the largest fire in Colorado history at 161,140 acres.