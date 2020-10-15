Advertisement

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Delta

Kyle William Beverage
Kyle William Beverage(DPD)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Police Department arrested 35-year-old Kyle William Beveridge after issuing a narcotics search warrant at his residence in the City of Delta on Wednesday.

The home was searched with the assistance of K9 Raico. Officers recovered 95 grams of Methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of Heroin, several items consistent with the distribution of narcotics, $5,492 in small bills and one handgun.

Beveridge was booked into the Delta County Jail with several drug charges and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

