Advertisement

Drug operation leads to three arrests in Montrose

(MGN)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A multi-agency law enforcement operation that targeted members of a drug-trafficking organization in Montrose has led to the indictment of three individuals.

Adam Livermore, Jonas Najar Jr., and Angela Schmid have been indicted by a grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine, possession of firearms by prohibited persons, as well as conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pink hair extensions to benefit Community Hospital

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and stylists at Color Crew Hair Salon are doing their part to bring awareness.

News

Vicious winds fuel Cameron Peak Fire to become largest in Colorado history

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Cameron Peak Fire has officially surpassed the Pine Gulch Fire as the largest fire in Colorado history at 161,140 acres.

News

Hunters reminded to stay cautious during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
Colorado Parks and Wildlife advise hunters to be safe and monitor their health during the Covid-19 epidemic.

News

DEVELOPING: Man found in desert suffered injuries “consistent with stab wounds”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Wednesday afternoon authorities responded to the desert area in the 700 block of 33 Road after they received reports that an injured man had been found.

Latest News

News

Chick-fil-A working with the city to address traffic concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Chick-fil-A is working with the City of Grand Junction to get a better handle on traffic.

News

D51 retreat brings big issues back to the forefront

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
District 51 board members discuss issues tabled after COVID-19

News

Cases continue to rise, another death due to COVID-19 reported in Mesa County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Mesa County reported another death in the county due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to six.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Semi rollover near Beavertail Tunnel on I-70

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Beavertail Tunnel were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-truck.