Drug operation leads to three arrests in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A multi-agency law enforcement operation that targeted members of a drug-trafficking organization in Montrose has led to the indictment of three individuals.

Adam Livermore, Jonas Najar Jr., and Angela Schmid have been indicted by a grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine, possession of firearms by prohibited persons, as well as conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

