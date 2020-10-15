Advertisement

D51 retreat brings big issues back to the forefront

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
D51 Board discuss tabled issues at retreat(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This time last year voters were getting ready to decide on a mill levy increase to support the construction of a brand new Grand Junction High School. Measure 4a failed.

This time next year the issue may be up for vote again. The District 51 School Board met on a retreat Wednesday night to discuss that issue along with other issues that have been put on the back burner due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The board addressed re-applying for a BEST grant to once again try to come up with funding to replace the dilapidated high school. They also talked about school boundary issues in the Fruita area. Schools in Fruita and Appleton Elementary are in an area of high growth which is being felt in the bulging walls of Fruita schools.

“Its real important for us to have this retreat because our board meetings and most of our time is dealing with COVID.” Said D51 board member Tom Parrish. "How do we get the system up and running, how do we make sure the schools have the supplies we need. Really COVID has taken the front seat as it should, but we have a lot of issues as a system that we need to continue to address and focus on.

According to Parrish all issues discussed during the retreat will end up on board meeting agendas later this year.

no decisions are being made but the issues are on the table

